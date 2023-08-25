Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2% to ~$1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 28.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 192.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 122.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

