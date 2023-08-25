Hermez Network Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $168.43 million and approximately $5,900.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00017707 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.39 or 1.00074256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.63213897 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,915.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.