Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of HR opened at $16.81 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

