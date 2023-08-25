Head-To-Head Review: Vivani Medical (VANI) vs. Its Peers

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.43 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.00 billion $85.22 million 1.05

Vivani Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s rivals have a beta of 12.30, suggesting that their average share price is 1,130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 156 682 1876 91 2.68

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 637.39%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 456.65%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -407.95% -118.27% -33.72%

Summary

Vivani Medical rivals beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

