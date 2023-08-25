Head to Head Contrast: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75

Osisko Development presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.80%. Given Osisko Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Osisko Development is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Osisko Development and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million 5.65 -$148.04 million ($2.02) -1.64 Harmony Gold Mining $2.81 billion 0.89 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Osisko Development on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. The company also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

