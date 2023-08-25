Head-To-Head Comparison: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) & Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -54.93% -49.59% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -43.55% -36.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$115.44 million ($2.35) -1.60 Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($0.78) -0.92

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoleukin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prelude Therapeutics and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 5 0 0 1.83

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.32%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 422.65%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Prelude Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

