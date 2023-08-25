Head to Head Comparison: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nevro alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro 0.61% -32.73% -17.32% Artivion -8.66% 1.97% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nevro and Artivion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 1.72 $3.00 million $0.01 1,938.94 Artivion $313.79 million 2.20 -$19.19 million ($0.70) -24.06

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nevro and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 8 4 0 2.14 Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $30.62, suggesting a potential upside of 58.06%. Artivion has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Nevro beats Artivion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent and graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.