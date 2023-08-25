Head-To-Head Analysis: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Avnet pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rexel pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avnet pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rexel and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 1 3 1 0 2.00 Avnet 2 3 0 0 1.60

Profitability

Rexel currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Avnet has a consensus target price of $47.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avnet is more favorable than Rexel.

This table compares Rexel and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Avnet 2.90% 16.88% 6.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexel and Avnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 29.94 Avnet $26.54 billion 0.17 $770.83 million $8.27 5.90

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Avnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avnet beats Rexel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent and innovative embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

