HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kineta (NASDAQ:KA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kineta’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Kineta Price Performance

KA stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Kineta has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KA. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Kineta in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kineta by 236.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kineta during the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kineta by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kineta during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

