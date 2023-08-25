HC Wainwright Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $73.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of ANIP opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 1.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $710,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,602,730.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,629 shares of company stock worth $24,058,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

