Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.67

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 16599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 306,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.