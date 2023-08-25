Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Shares of HAS opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

