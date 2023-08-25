Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 stock remained flat at $25.75 during midday trading on Friday. 12,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $26.50.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

