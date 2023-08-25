Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. Harmonic accounts for 11.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Harmonic worth $123,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. 537,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.