Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $99.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $197.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

