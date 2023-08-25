Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.