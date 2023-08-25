Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Shares Down 5.8%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Gusbourne Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

