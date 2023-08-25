GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Sells £673,220.52 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($44.17), for a total value of £673,220.52 ($858,918.75).
GSK stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,375.60 ($17.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,366.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,414.36. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,609 ($20.53).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,409.45%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
