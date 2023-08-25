GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Sells £673,220.52 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($44.17), for a total value of £673,220.52 ($858,918.75).

GSK stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,375.60 ($17.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,366.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,414.36. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,609 ($20.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,409.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.59) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.50) to GBX 1,390 ($17.73) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.69) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.69) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.09) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560 ($19.90).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

