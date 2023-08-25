Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €23.40 ($25.43) and last traded at €23.65 ($25.71). Approximately 14,413 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.70 ($25.76).

Grenke Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Grenke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.