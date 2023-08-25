Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €23.40 ($25.43) and last traded at €23.65 ($25.71). Approximately 14,413 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.70 ($25.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
