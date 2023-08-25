Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

AIG stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

