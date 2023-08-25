Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $549.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.