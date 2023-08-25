Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Equinix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $765.16 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $780.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

