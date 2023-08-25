Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.56. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

