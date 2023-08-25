Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,835,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

