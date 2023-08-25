Greenleaf Trust Has $1.74 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Sony Group stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

