Greenleaf Trust Has $1.68 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

