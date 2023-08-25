Greenleaf Trust Has $1.47 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

