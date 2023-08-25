Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in August

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,365. Green Globe International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

