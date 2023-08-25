Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 491,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 596,745 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $18.96.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

