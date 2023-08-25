good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 50330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

GDNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered shares of good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The stock has a market cap of C$27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

