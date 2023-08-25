good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 50330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GDNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered shares of good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDNP
good natured Products Price Performance
About good natured Products
good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.