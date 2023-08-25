Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 353975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,749,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

