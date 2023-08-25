Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $65,511.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $65,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,935.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 17,586,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,120,191. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

