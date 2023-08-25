GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Announces Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GH Research Price Performance

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Get GH Research alerts:

Institutional Trading of GH Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GH Research by 136.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GH Research by 197.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GH Research by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in GH Research by 25.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GH Research by 246.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHRS

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.