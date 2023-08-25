German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires $86,700.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 418,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,089,563.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on German American Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $13,622,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.