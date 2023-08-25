George Raymond Zage III Purchases 30,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,135,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, George Raymond Zage III acquired 30,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00.

Grindr Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GRND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,028. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 649.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 288,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

