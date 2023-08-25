George Cappy Buys 119,048 Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Stock

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Cappy bought 119,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $833,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,859,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,226. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George Cappy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, George Cappy bought 157,170 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,100,190.00.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 22,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,999. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.98.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

