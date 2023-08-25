Genting Malaysia Berhad to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:GMALY)

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3029 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMALY remained flat at $13.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.55.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Malaysia Berhad
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.