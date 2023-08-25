General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s 9th Largest Position

Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 3.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. 3,109,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

