GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan Sells 3,130 Shares

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $24,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kathleen Patricia Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 2,300 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $17,618.00.
NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.71 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.
