Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Increased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.91. 109,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,363. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.