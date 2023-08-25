GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading 3.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,521,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,368,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. GAP’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in GAP by 13.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

