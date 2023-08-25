GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down to $20.77

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $20.35. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 44.88%.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

