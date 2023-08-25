Galxe Market Cap Hits $96.64 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $96.64 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,890,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars.

