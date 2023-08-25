G999 Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,393.49 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,393.49 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

