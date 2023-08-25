Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE:FRO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 731,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Frontline has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.24.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.
