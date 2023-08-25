Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 281 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $531.30. 58,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

