Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $247,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total value of $3,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,948,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total transaction of $3,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,948,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,202,764 shares of company stock worth $256,194,483. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

CRM stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $200.39.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

