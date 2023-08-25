Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.49.

Shopify Trading Down 0.3 %

SHOP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

