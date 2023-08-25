Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.6 %

FMX traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 609,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $560,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.6% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 27.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

