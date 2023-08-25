Fmr LLC Sells 36,375 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.06% of Churchill Downs worth $1,160,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $7,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,184,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.20. 51,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

